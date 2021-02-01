Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to $6.50 at CIBC

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRMRF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $662.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.85.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The firm had revenue of $104.14 million for the quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

