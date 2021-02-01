Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Qantas Airways from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 4th.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

Qantas Airways stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. Qantas Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.81.

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.