Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
RYCEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
