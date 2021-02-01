Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) PT Raised to $53.00 at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

STLJF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.79.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

OTCMKTS:STLJF opened at $36.76 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.