Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ALFVY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.26. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

