Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2021


Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ALFVY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.26. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

