AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Up 77.8% in January

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AGLXY opened at $8.95 on Monday. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

