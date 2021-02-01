Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACCYY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Accor to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accor has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $6.80 on Monday. Accor has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

