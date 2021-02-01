Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Drops By 22.6%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS AMDWF opened at $9.80 on Monday. Amada has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.

About Amada

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

