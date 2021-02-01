Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Drops By 22.6%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
OTCMKTS AMDWF opened at $9.80 on Monday. Amada has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.
About Amada
