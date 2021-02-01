boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $103.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB downgraded shares of boohoo group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of boohoo group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. boohoo group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.00.

BHOOY stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $52.73 and a 12-month high of $105.05. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.36.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

