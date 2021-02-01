Raymond James Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $175.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.46.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $141.74 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $160.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.21 and a 200-day moving average of $143.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

