UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target Raised to $82.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $69.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $77.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $97,946.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $136,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,746 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,178.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,106 shares of company stock worth $1,727,552 over the last ninety days. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.