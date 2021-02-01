Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $370.77.

NOC opened at $286.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

