Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) had its target price raised by Barclays from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CVA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Covanta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of CVA opened at $14.15 on Friday. Covanta has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Covanta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

In other Covanta news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $34,920.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $694,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Covanta by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Covanta by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Covanta by 11.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

