PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”

BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has $56.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 140166 raised shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PulteGroup from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NYSE PHM opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.11. PulteGroup has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $50.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

