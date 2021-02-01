KeyCorp Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,625.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMG. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,366.68.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,480.00 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,510.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,403.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1,290.00.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after purchasing an additional 90,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 351,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.