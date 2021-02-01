Brokers Set Expectations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $27.85 per share for the year.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The company had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.24 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 36,086 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 383.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 31,725 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,165,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.