Brokers Issue Forecasts for Seiko Epson Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Seiko Epson in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.43.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Seiko Epson had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $8.50 on Monday. Seiko Epson has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -849.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.