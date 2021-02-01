Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Commvault Systems, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Commvault Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.73.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $62.78 on Monday. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Commvault Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.