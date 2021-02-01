Markel (MKL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Markel (NYSE:MKL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE MKL opened at $969.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,009.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,012.94. Markel has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64.

In other Markel news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,116.60.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

