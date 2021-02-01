eBay (EBAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect eBay to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
eBay stock opened at $56.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.70.
About eBay
eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.
