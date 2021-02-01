eBay (EBAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect eBay to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eBay stock opened at $56.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.70.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

