Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $8.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $329.05 million, a PE ratio of -16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 156.4% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 90,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 54,913 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 81.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 28.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.