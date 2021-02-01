S&T Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of STBA opened at $25.40 on Monday. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $998.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 20.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 76.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 292.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 45,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 82.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

