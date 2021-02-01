Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) vs. SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Critical Review

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

SailPoint Technologies has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paylocity has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SailPoint Technologies and Paylocity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SailPoint Technologies $288.52 million 17.43 -$8.50 million $0.04 1,382.75 Paylocity $561.33 million 18.12 $64.46 million $1.24 151.18

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than SailPoint Technologies. Paylocity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SailPoint Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SailPoint Technologies and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SailPoint Technologies -0.18% 4.35% 1.93% Paylocity 11.05% 16.89% 2.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SailPoint Technologies and Paylocity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SailPoint Technologies 0 3 11 0 2.79 Paylocity 0 6 10 0 2.63

SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $47.54, suggesting a potential downside of 14.06%. Paylocity has a consensus price target of $175.72, suggesting a potential downside of 6.26%. Given Paylocity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paylocity is more favorable than SailPoint Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of SailPoint Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Paylocity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paylocity beats SailPoint Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance platform; and IdentityAI, a multi-tenant AI and ML SaaS subscription offering that helps organizations detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and governments directly, as well as through system integrators, technology partners, and value-added resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management. It also provides Workforce Management module for time and attendance and scheduling functionality, enabling clients to collect hourly data for employees, improve productivity, and help organizations control labor costs; Benefits modules, which offers benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes. In addition, the company offers third-party administrative services for clients designed to modernize the administration of flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, transportation management accounts, premium only plans, and health reimbursement arrangements for their employees. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company sells its products through sales representatives. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

