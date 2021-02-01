KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:KIO opened at $14.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $16.38.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
