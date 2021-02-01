KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:KIO opened at $14.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 8,672.4% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 39,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $247,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.