PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $35.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

PUBM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PUBM opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.20. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

In other PubMatic news, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $19,504,820.00. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500 over the last three months.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

