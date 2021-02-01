Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Saia posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist upped their target price on Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

SAIA opened at $176.75 on Friday. Saia has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $203.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.89.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth about $84,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Saia by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Saia by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.