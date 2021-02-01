Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.74). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($1.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13).

A number of analysts have issued reports on XFOR shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 38,829 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 546,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a market cap of $127.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $11.11.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

