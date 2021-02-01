Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
SBLK has been the subject of several other reports. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.90.
NASDAQ SBLK opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 212.24 and a beta of 1.34.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.
