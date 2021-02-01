Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

SBLK has been the subject of several other reports. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.90.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 212.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

