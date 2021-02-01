SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Raised to $16.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SLM has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.07.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $13.88 on Friday. SLM has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 396.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,921,000 after buying an additional 2,299,244 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 299,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 29,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

