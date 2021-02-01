SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) PT Raised to $4.50

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SRAX’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $3.45 on Friday. SRAX has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SRAX stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SRAX as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SRAX Company Profile
SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.
Featured Article: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.