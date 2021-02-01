SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) PT Raised to $4.50

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SRAX’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $3.45 on Friday. SRAX has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 107.87% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SRAX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SRAX stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SRAX as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

