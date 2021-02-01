$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.15. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GFL Environmental.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million.

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.