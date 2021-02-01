Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens downgraded Triumph Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Shares of TBK opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $373,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,075,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 67,592 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,233,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.