Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.06.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $113.48 on Friday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.80 and a 200 day moving average of $108.43.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,117 shares of company stock worth $32,371,353. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.