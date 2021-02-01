Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s (MX) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MX. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating and set a C$38.00 price target (down previously from C$49.00) on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Methanex Co. (MX.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$42.40.

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$42.36 on Thursday. Methanex Co. has a one year low of C$13.24 and a one year high of C$62.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$54.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56.

In related news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,700 shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.50, for a total transaction of C$175,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$602,395.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

