Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $160.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised shares of Apple to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.96 on Thursday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

