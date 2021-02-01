CIBC Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$64.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.00.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$57.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$60.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.99. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$46.81 and a 1 year high of C$66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.36.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

