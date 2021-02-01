Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $509.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.69. Zur Rose Group has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $509.89.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

