Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Transurban Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Transurban Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TRAUF opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. Transurban Group has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.