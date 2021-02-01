3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of 3i Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of 3i Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:TGOPY opened at $7.74 on Friday. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2253 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

