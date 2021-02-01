Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) PT Raised to $14.00 at Scotiabank

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TCNGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

