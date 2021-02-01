VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Up 35.9% in January

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:VTTGF opened at $265.00 on Monday. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $98.33 and a twelve month high of $265.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.00 and a 200-day moving average of $265.00.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

