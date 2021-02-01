Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Rollins, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Rollins in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Rollins stock opened at $36.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $1,798,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60,809 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 96,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 51,288 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 707,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,644,000 after buying an additional 55,106 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.