Community Health Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Community Health Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

NYSE CYH opened at $9.32 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 72,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 302,920 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 643,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $6,454,977.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,411,971 shares of company stock worth $139,243,978. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

