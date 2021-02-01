CNX Resources Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNX. Bank of America started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

NYSE:CNX opened at $12.67 on Monday. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

In other CNX Resources news, CAO Alan K. Shepard acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 62,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $119,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

