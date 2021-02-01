Bristow Group (VTOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $304.64 million during the quarter.

Bristow Group stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.37. Bristow Group has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $179,469.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 802,279 shares of company stock worth $18,251,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

