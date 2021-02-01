QuinStreet (QNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 23,896 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $407,187.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $87,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,079.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,584 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,272. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QNST. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

