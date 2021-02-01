Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $39.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Several brokerages have commented on BECN. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.03.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

