MTU Aero Engines’ (MTUAY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MTUAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MTUAY opened at $116.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.02. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $154.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.60.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.51%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

