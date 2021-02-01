MTU Aero Engines’ (MTUAY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
MTUAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of MTUAY opened at $116.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.02. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $154.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.60.
About MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
