Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. AlphaValue upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $27.57 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $27.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.17.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution.

