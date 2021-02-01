JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of JD Sports Fashion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of JD Sports Fashion from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

